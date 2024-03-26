Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] is 79.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verb Technology Company Inc [NASDAQ: VERB] price plunged by -9.36 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 7:23 AM that VERB’s MARKET.live Adds 100 More Retail Brands to its Livestream Social Shopping Platform.

Experiencing a Surge in New Retailers Joining the Platform.

The one-year VERB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.83. The average equity rating for VERB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76.

VERB Stock Performance Analysis:

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.19. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 82.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1767, while it was recorded at 0.3330 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6062 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verb Technology Company Inc Fundamentals:

Verb Technology Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

VERB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc posted -1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] Institutonal Ownership Details

