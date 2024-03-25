WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] fell -76.22% so far this year. What now?

WiSA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WISA] closed the trading session at $0.03. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that WiSA Technologies Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Public Offering.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA or the “Company”), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 153,840,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one warrant, each to purchase one (1) share of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million. Each unit was sold at an effective public offering price of $0.065. The warrants will be exercisable on the date of stockholder approval at an exercise price of $0.065 and will expire five years from the date of such stockholder approval.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.22 percent and weekly performance of 1.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -95.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -77.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.66M shares, WISA reached to a volume of 26477521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

WISA stock trade performance evaluation

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -34.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.41 for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0626, while it was recorded at 0.0283 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5145 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WiSA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WiSA Technologies Inc posted -10.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -17.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISA.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WISA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WISA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.