why Sunrun Inc [RUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.45

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] slipped around -0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.35 at the close of the session, down -3.49%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Sunrun Selects Carhartt to Protect Thousands of Workers Advancing America’s Customer-Led Clean Energy Transformation.

America’s leading clean energy company partners with Carhartt to outfit field employees with durable and protective uniforms as they connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.27M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 8657352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $21.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $31, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.76. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Sunrun Inc [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.72 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sunrun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc [RUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -761.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc [RUN]

The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.