Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] Is Currently 1.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.53%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sunnova Appoints Paul Mathews as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), an industry-leading adaptive energy services company, announced today the appointment of Paul Mathews to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Mathews, who joined Sunnova in January 2023 as Executive Vice President, Service and Supply Chain, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in enhancing customer service and operational efficiencies. Under his leadership, Sunnova has significantly improved its customer service capabilities, resulting in a 75% reduction in service backlog, a 79% decrease in the average age of service work, and a 46% year-over-year reduction in escalated customer complaints.

Over the last 12 months, NOVA stock dropped by -57.21%. The one-year Sunnova Energy International Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.43. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $709.16 million, with 122.47 million shares outstanding and 105.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, NOVA stock reached a trading volume of 24393282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $24 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc stock. On February 23, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NOVA shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.53. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -32.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc Fundamentals:

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

NOVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.