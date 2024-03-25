Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] moved up 64.32: Why It’s Important

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NASDAQ: NVFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 64.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 97.40%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM that Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Reports Third Quarter FY 2023 Results.

Key Financial Highlights:Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NVFY stock dropped by -11.88%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.96 million, with 1.42 million shares outstanding and 0.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 887.60K shares, NVFY stock reached a trading volume of 69053203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova Lifestyle Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

NVFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.40. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 64.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.33 for Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 1.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nova Lifestyle Inc Fundamentals:

Nova Lifestyle Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] Institutonal Ownership Details

