Market cap of Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] reaches 43.49B – now what?

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] jumped around 0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.85 at the close of the session, up 0.70%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Kraft Heinz Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

The global food company ranks #26 on the 2024 list.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has been ranked #26 on Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (MIC). Kraft Heinz is recognized for reimagining product development and leveraging breakthrough technologies to deliver value for customers and consumers not only based on where they are today, but where they’ll be in the future. As part of this year’s list, Fast Company highlighted HEINZ REMIX, the first customizable and IoT-enabled digital sauce dispenser to launch that allows people to personalize their sauce choices, as a top innovation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 8860005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $39.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $40 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Kraft Heinz Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.07, while it was recorded at 35.40 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings analysis for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kraft Heinz Co posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 4.25%.

Insider trade positions for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.