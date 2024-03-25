Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] Stock trading around $33.57 per share: What’s Next?

Dutch Bros Inc [NYSE: BROS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.09%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:24 PM that Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros” or the “Company”) today announced pricing of the previously announced registered underwritten public offering by certain selling stockholders associated with TSG Consumer Partners, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros’ Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Common Stock”) at a public offering price of $34.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about March 26, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Common Stock.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Dutch Bros is not offering any shares of Common Stock in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Common Stock by the Selling Stockholders but will bear a portion of the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than any underwriting discounts and commissions.

Over the last 12 months, BROS stock rose by 14.18%. The one-year Dutch Bros Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.89. The average equity rating for BROS stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.71 billion, with 69.96 million shares outstanding and 62.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, BROS stock reached a trading volume of 9758247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on BROS stock. On November 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BROS shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

BROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 22.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.10, while it was recorded at 34.26 for the last single week of trading, and 28.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dutch Bros Inc Fundamentals:

Dutch Bros Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

BROS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dutch Bros Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc go to 29.70%.

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BROS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BROS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.