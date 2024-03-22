why Foot Locker Inc [FL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.60

Foot Locker Inc [NYSE: FL] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.66 at the close of the session, up 0.17%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that FOOT LOCKER, INC. NAMES CINDY CARLISLE CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER.

Carlisle brings over 24 years of leadership experience to her role at Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) today announced that Cindy Carlisle has assumed the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 3033720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foot Locker Inc [FL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $38 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $38, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on FL stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FL shares from 24 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

How has FL stock performed recently?

Foot Locker Inc [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -29.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.00 for Foot Locker Inc [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.83, while it was recorded at 23.21 for the last single week of trading, and 25.13 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc [FL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Foot Locker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings analysis for Foot Locker Inc [FL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL.

Insider trade positions for Foot Locker Inc [FL]

The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.