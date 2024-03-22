TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL] Stock trading around $143.99 per share: What’s Next?

TE Connectivity Ltd [NYSE: TEL] jumped around 2.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $143.99 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 10:04 AM that TE Connectivity welcomes third class to African Heritage Scholarship Program.

TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, will welcome another 10 students this year into its African Heritage Scholarship Program.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The $3.5 million program, now in its third year, is an investment in the company’s efforts to further diversify its workforce and bring new opportunities in the technology industry to top-performing Black and African American students in the United States.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, TEL reached a trading volume of 3178910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $162.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $140, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TEL stock. On May 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for TEL shares from 136 to 138.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

How has TEL stock performed recently?

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, TEL shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.44, while it was recorded at 141.03 for the last single week of trading, and 133.78 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TE Connectivity Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TE Connectivity Ltd posted 1.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]

The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.