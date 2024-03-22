Steelcase, Inc. [SCS] is -9.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Steelcase, Inc. [NYSE: SCS] plunged by -$0.75 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.30. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Steelcase Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results.

Fourth quarter results.

Orders grew 4% compared to prior year driven by 8% growth in the Americas.

Steelcase, Inc. stock has also loss -2.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCS stock has declined by -3.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.03% and lost -9.02% year-on date.

The market cap for SCS stock reached $1.40 billion, with 92.57 million shares outstanding and 84.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 751.06K shares, SCS reached a trading volume of 2887069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steelcase, Inc. [SCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCS shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Steelcase, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Steelcase, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steelcase, Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SCS stock trade performance evaluation

Steelcase, Inc. [SCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, SCS shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Steelcase, Inc. [SCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Steelcase, Inc. [SCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Steelcase, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steelcase, Inc. [SCS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steelcase, Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steelcase, Inc. go to 10.00%.

Steelcase, Inc. [SCS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.