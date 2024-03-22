Oppenheimer slashes price target on Fiserv, Inc. [FI] – find out why.

Fiserv, Inc. [NYSE: FI] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $156.36. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Fiserv Appoints Ajei Gopal to Board of Directors.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced the appointment of Ajei Gopal to its board of directors.

Gopal has served as president and chief executive officer of engineering simulation solution provider ANSYS, Inc. since 2017, helping accelerate the company’s growth and revenues both organically and through strategic acquisitions. He joined the company in 2016 as president and chief operating officer and has served as a director since 2011.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3019829 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fiserv, Inc. stands at 1.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for FI stock reached $92.31 billion, with 594.00 million shares outstanding and 586.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, FI reached a trading volume of 3019829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv, Inc. [FI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FI shares is $159.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FI stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Fiserv, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Fiserv, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on FI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv, Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for FI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

How has FI stock performed recently?

Fiserv, Inc. [FI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, FI shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.92 for Fiserv, Inc. [FI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.85, while it was recorded at 153.59 for the last single week of trading, and 128.69 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv, Inc. [FI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fiserv, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv, Inc. [FI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv, Inc. posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv, Inc. go to 15.32%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv, Inc. [FI]

The top three institutional holders of FI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.