Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] Revenue clocked in at $43.41 million, up 12.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: NNDM] slipped around -0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.69 at the close of the session, down -4.95%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Nano Dimension Announces Record 2023 Revenue of $56.3 Million and Organic Growth of 29%.

Gross Margin Grew 41%; 45% vs. 32% Year-Over-Year.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 4062579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.30 for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.99 and a Current Ratio set at 24.57.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]

The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NNDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.