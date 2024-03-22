Kopin Corp. [KOPN] is 1.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kopin Corp. [NASDAQ: KOPN] price surged by 6.19 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Kopin Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023.

Fourth quarter revenues of $8.6 million and 2023 revenues of $40.4 million.

The one-year KOPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.33. The average equity rating for KOPN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kopin Corp. [KOPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kopin Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Kopin Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kopin Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

KOPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kopin Corp. [KOPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, KOPN shares dropped by -12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Kopin Corp. [KOPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2600, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kopin Corp. Fundamentals:

Kopin Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.03 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

KOPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kopin Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kopin Corp. go to 20.00%.

Kopin Corp. [KOPN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KOPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KOPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KOPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.