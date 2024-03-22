Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] moved up 0.75: Why It’s Important

Invitation Homes Inc [NYSE: INVH] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $35.10 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Invitation Homes Announces Cash Dividend.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on shares of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before April 19, 2024, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on March 28, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 4046821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on INVH stock. On January 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for INVH shares from 33 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.72.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.72, while it was recorded at 34.84 for the last single week of trading, and 33.59 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitation Homes Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc go to 12.09%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]

The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INVH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.