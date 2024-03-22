Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS] Is Currently -1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Exact Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: EXAS] loss -1.05% or -0.66 points to close at $62.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3974006 shares. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 5:03 PM that The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Cologuard Plus™ Test Results from Pivotal BLUE-C Study.

Cologuard Plus is only noninvasive test to be evaluated head-to-head against an independent fecal immunochemical test, which it significantly outperformed.

20,000-participant BLUE-C study included 98 colorectal cancers and reflects racial and ethnic diversity of U.S.

The daily chart for EXAS points out that the company has recorded -15.01% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, EXAS reached to a volume of 3974006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $89.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corp. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXAS in the course of the last twelve months was 352.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.06, while it was recorded at 60.63 for the last single week of trading, and 73.32 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Exact Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exact Sciences Corp. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXAS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]

The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.