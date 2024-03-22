Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $5.50

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $4.71 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 1:18 PM that Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, BDN reached a trading volume of 5422153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on BDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14.

Trading performance analysis for BDN stock

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brandywine Realty Trust posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

