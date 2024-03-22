Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] Is Currently -10.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: TBBK] plunged by -$3.63 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $32.12. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM that The Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Updates 2024 Guidance.

The Bancorp, Inc. (“The Bancorp” or “we”) (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -6.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TBBK stock has declined by -23.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.22% and lost -16.70% year-on date.

The market cap for TBBK stock reached $1.69 billion, with 53.20 million shares outstanding and 48.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 542.71K shares, TBBK reached a trading volume of 3676622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBBK shares is $52.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBBK stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBBK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.74.

TBBK stock trade performance evaluation

Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.44. With this latest performance, TBBK shares dropped by -26.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.00 for Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.77, while it was recorded at 34.43 for the last single week of trading, and 37.65 for the last 200 days.

Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bancorp Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bancorp Inc. go to 12.00%.

Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TBBK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TBBK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TBBK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.