American Express Co. [AXP] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $222

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] gained 0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $229.12 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:33 PM that Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Achieved significant milestones in 2023 including a record year for asset management revenue, completion of Ability’s $250 million reinsurance agreement resulting in total investments in excess of $1 billion, and the closing of the Ovation transaction during July 2023.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Increased Ability’s total assets managed by Mount Logan to $537 million, up 59% versus 2022 while achieving a 9.2% yield on the insurance investment portfolio for fiscal 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3523529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Co. [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $218.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for American Express Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $157, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.76.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Co. [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.29 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.80, while it was recorded at 223.63 for the last single week of trading, and 175.22 for the last 200 days.

American Express Co. [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Co. posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Express Co. [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.