Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] is 1.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 2.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.31. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser and Lapis Energy Announce Carbon Sequestration Exploration Agreement.

Exclusive two-year agreement covers 187,500 acres across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and Lapis Energy LP (“Lapis”) announced today the execution of an exclusive exploration agreement for subsurface carbon dioxide sequestration in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The agreement covers 187,500 acres of subsurface rights owned by Weyerhaeuser and spans five potential sequestration sites, including two locations that were previously identified by Weyerhaeuser as prospective opportunities for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3445959 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $25.76 billion, with 729.75 million shares outstanding and 726.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3445959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $34 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $35, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on WY stock. On September 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WY shares from 38 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 34.21.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.61, while it was recorded at 34.52 for the last single week of trading, and 32.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Co. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.