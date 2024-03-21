Raymond James slashes price target on Natera Inc [NTRA] – find out why.

Natera Inc [NASDAQ: NTRA] closed the trading session at $92.90.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.31 percent and weekly performance of 4.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, NTRA reached to a volume of 6146952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Natera Inc [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $94.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Natera Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Natera Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28.

NTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Natera Inc [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.36 for Natera Inc [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.65, while it was recorded at 90.30 for the last single week of trading, and 56.77 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc [NTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Natera Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.96 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Natera Inc [NTRA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.