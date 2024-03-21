Market cap of C3.ai Inc [AI] reaches 3.50B – now what?

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.65 at the close of the session, up 1.27%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Data Science & Machine Learning Platforms.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Data Science & Machine Learning Platforms in Q1 2024, marking the fifth year in a row Constellation Research has recognized the C3 AI Platform as a “solution to know.”.

“Year over year, recognition on Constellation’s ShortLists continue to reinforce C3 AI’s leadership and first mover position in a rapidly expanding and increasingly competitive enterprise software market,” said C3 AI CEO and Chairman Thomas M. Siebel. “Our focus remains constant: delivering safe, secure, and effective enterprise AI solutions that drive transformative digital transformation and help our customers realize immense economic benefit.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 3984033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $29.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2023, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc stock. On June 01, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AI shares from 24 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.15, while it was recorded at 28.80 for the last single week of trading, and 30.54 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.48 and a Current Ratio set at 8.48.

Earnings analysis for C3.ai Inc [AI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C3.ai Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc [AI]

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.