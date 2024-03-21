Market Analysts see Biolase Inc [BIOL] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Biolase Inc [NASDAQ: BIOL] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 6.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.15. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:30 AM that BIOLASE to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 21, 2024.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the globally recognized leader in dental laser technology, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 21, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET

To access the live call, dial 877-270-2148 (U.S.) or +1 412-902-6510 (International) and ask to join the BIOLASE call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6137517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biolase Inc stands at 10.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 6137517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biolase Inc [BIOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Biolase Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Biolase Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biolase Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has BIOL stock performed recently?

Biolase Inc [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.47 for Biolase Inc [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4640, while it was recorded at 0.1408 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9925 for the last 200 days.

Biolase Inc [BIOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Biolase Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Biolase Inc [BIOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biolase Inc posted -128/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -63.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -101.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biolase Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Biolase Inc [BIOL]

