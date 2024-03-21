Market Analysts see Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] gaining to $122. Time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $112.64.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3425049 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apollo Global Management Inc stands at 1.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for APO stock reached $89.05 billion, with 567.76 million shares outstanding and 397.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 3425049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $120.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.75 for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.75, while it was recorded at 110.82 for the last single week of trading, and 90.15 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 15.88%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.