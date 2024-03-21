Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] Stock trading around $3.26 per share: What’s Next?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [NYSE: SID] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.31%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM that Announcement of Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All 2026 Notes by CSN Resources S.A.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announced today that the cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for any and all of its outstanding US$300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) (144A CUSIP / ISIN: 12644VAC2 / US12644VAC28 and Regulation S CUSIP / ISIN: L21779AD2 / USL21779AD28), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Time”). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$117,021,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

CSN Resources expects to accept and make payment for all validly tendered Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time on December 8, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, SID stock rose by 28.69%. The one-year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.54. The average equity rating for SID stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.32 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, SID stock reached a trading volume of 3889201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $3.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 7.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

SID Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, SID shares dropped by -10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR Fundamentals:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

SID Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -163.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SID stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SID stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.