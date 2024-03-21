Aterian Inc [ATER] stock Initiated by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $3

Aterian Inc [NASDAQ: ATER] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Aterian Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Expected to Start Trading on a Split-adjusted Basis Beginning March 22, 2024.

Aterian Inc stock has also loss -25.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATER stock has declined by -13.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.60% and lost -17.39% year-on date.

The market cap for ATER stock reached $25.94 million, with 90.10 million shares outstanding and 78.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 639.88K shares, ATER reached a trading volume of 4247899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aterian Inc [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Aterian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Aterian Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

ATER stock trade performance evaluation

Aterian Inc [ATER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.41. With this latest performance, ATER shares dropped by -32.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Aterian Inc [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3696, while it was recorded at 0.3366 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3850 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc [ATER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aterian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aterian Inc [ATER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aterian Inc posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATER.

Aterian Inc [ATER]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.