American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Is Currently 4.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] surged by $1.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $24.84. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:01 AM that American Eagle Outfitters Announces Three-Year Strategy to Power Profitable Growth; Clear Path to $5.7 to $6.0B in Revenue and an Approximate 10% Operating Margin Rate.

Building upon momentum and strong results achieved in 2023, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today unveiled its new Powering Profitable Growth plan, structured to deliver mid-to-high teens annual operating income expansion on 3-5% annual revenue growth over the next three years, and an approximate 10% operating margin.

Fueled by a shift in strategy, culture and focus to generate stronger profitability on continued growth, the multi-year plan is centered around three key pillars:.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock has also gained 7.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEO stock has inclined by 23.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.55% and gained 17.39% year-on date.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $4.91 billion, with 196.94 million shares outstanding and 180.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 5931275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $25.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $19 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.50 to $19, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEO stock. On August 01, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 11 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

AEO stock trade performance evaluation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.02, while it was recorded at 23.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.66 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 10.60%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.