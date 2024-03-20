why McDonald’s Corp [MCD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $325.12

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] jumped around 4.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $282.87 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 11:15 AM that McDonald’s Announces Changes to Board of Directors; Enrique “Rick” Hernandez, Jr., Retires After a Distinguished 28 Years on the Board, Including Eight Years As Chairman.

Chris Kempczinski to Assume Combined Role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and Miles White to Assume the Role of Lead Independent Director.

Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark, Nominated to the Board, Brings More Than 30 Years of Consumer Products Experience.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 4054588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McDonald’s Corp [MCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $325.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $291 to $341. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

How has MCD stock performed recently?

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.93, while it was recorded at 281.04 for the last single week of trading, and 283.44 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corp posted 2.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 7.41%.

Insider trade positions for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.