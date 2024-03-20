Redburn Atlantic slashes price target on TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] – find out why.

TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] surged by $2.2 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $98.42. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 7:30 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year FY24 Results; Q4 Comp Store Sales Growth of 5%, Pretax Profit Margin, and Diluted EPS All Above Plan; Expects to Increase Dividend by 13% and Buy Back $2.0 to $2.5 Billion of Stock in FY25.

Q4 consolidated comparable store sales increased 5%, above the Company’s plan, and were entirely driven by an increase in customer transactions.

Q4 pretax profit margin of 11.2% and adjusted pretax profit margin of 10.9% were both well above the Company’s plan.

TJX Companies, Inc. stock has also gained 1.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TJX stock has inclined by 10.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.05% and gained 4.91% year-on date.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $112.17 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 5573254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $111.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $100 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for TJX Companies, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.94, while it was recorded at 97.78 for the last single week of trading, and 90.15 for the last 200 days.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TJX Companies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TJX Companies, Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc. go to 11.68%.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.