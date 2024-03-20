Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] moved up 0.38: Why It’s Important

Procter & Gamble Co. [NYSE: PG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.06%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 1:21 PM that New Gillette Partnership Helps to Empower the Next Generation of Men Through the Power of Sport.

Gillette partners with National Basketball Youth Mentorship Program to help enable access to positive role models for youth in underserved communities in Canada.

Gillette, the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, announced today a new partnership with the National Basketball Youth Mentorship Program (NBYMP). The partnership aims to help boys in Canada grow into the best men they can be by providing more access to positive role models and fostering the confidence-building benefits many youth experience when playing basketball. With Gillette’s support, NBYMP is poised to power its in-person mentorship events and workshops, virtual mentorship services, and its youth education in underserved communities in more ways than ever before.

Over the last 12 months, PG stock rose by 13.22%. The one-year Procter & Gamble Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.96. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $380.79 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, PG stock reached a trading volume of 5874017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $170.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Procter & Gamble Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.66 for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.86, while it was recorded at 161.64 for the last single week of trading, and 151.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Procter & Gamble Co. Fundamentals:

Procter & Gamble Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

PG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Procter & Gamble Co. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co. go to 8.05%.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.