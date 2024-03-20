Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX] Revenue clocked in at $8.84 million, up 178.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [AMEX: CATX] closed the trading session at $1.12. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Perspective Therapeutics Announces Clinical Collaboration Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate [(212)Pb]VMT01 in Combination with Nivolumab in MC1R-Positive Metastatic Melanoma.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Perspective will sponsor and fund the combination study and Bristol Myers Squibb will provide nivolumab for use in the study.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 178.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 250.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 318.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, CATX reached to a volume of 10681682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CATX shares is $1.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CATX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perspective Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CATX stock trade performance evaluation

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, CATX shares gained by 27.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 250.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.60 for Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8261, while it was recorded at 1.0690 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5132 for the last 200 days.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perspective Therapeutics Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATX.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CATX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CATX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CATX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.