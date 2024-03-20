Passage Bio Inc [PASG] gain 38.61% so far this year. What now?

Passage Bio Inc [NASDAQ: PASG] price plunged by -4.11 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Passage Bio Seeks Pennsylvania College Student Candidates for Third Annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship Program.

$10,000 scholarship to be awarded to a rising junior with a life science major attending a Pennsylvania-based four-year college or university.

Scholarship application deadline is April 26 for the initial award in the fall of 2024.

The one-year PASG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for PASG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Passage Bio Inc [PASG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PASG shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PASG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Passage Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $29 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Passage Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PASG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Passage Bio Inc is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

PASG Stock Performance Analysis:

Passage Bio Inc [PASG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, PASG shares gained by 8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PASG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Passage Bio Inc [PASG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2030, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8872 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Passage Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Passage Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.22 and a Current Ratio set at 7.22.

PASG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Passage Bio Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PASG.

Passage Bio Inc [PASG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PASG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PASG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PASG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.