Mizuho lifts Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boston Scientific Corp. [NYSE: BSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.44%. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Boston Scientific Receives FDA Approval for the AGENT™ Drug-Coated Balloon.

First coronary drug-coated balloon in U.S. provides safe, effective alternative to treat coronary in-stent restenosis and reduce risk of reoccurrence.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the AGENT™ Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB), which is indicated to treat coronary in-stent restenosis (ISR) in patients with coronary artery disease. ISR is the obstruction or narrowing of a stented vessel by plaque or scar tissue.

Over the last 12 months, BSX stock rose by 41.38%. The one-year Boston Scientific Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.35. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.45 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, BSX stock reached a trading volume of 5417101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $72.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while CL King analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 55.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.31, while it was recorded at 66.83 for the last single week of trading, and 55.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corp. Fundamentals:

Boston Scientific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

BSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp. go to 12.28%.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.