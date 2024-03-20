Halliburton Co. [HAL] moved up 2.02: Why It’s Important

Halliburton Co. [NYSE: HAL] closed the trading session at $38.47. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Halliburton Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 15, 2024, at 9 a.m. CDT. The Company will hold the meeting at its headquarters located at 3000 N. Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, Texas. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 18, 2024.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.42 percent and weekly performance of 4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 5593036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Co. [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $47.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Halliburton Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Halliburton Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Co. [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.37 for Halliburton Co. [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.41, while it was recorded at 37.61 for the last single week of trading, and 37.23 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Halliburton Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Co. [HAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Co. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co. go to 14.60%.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.