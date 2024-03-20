For Vistra Corp [VST], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.78%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Vistra Announces Expansion of its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Bill Pitesa.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced a new addition to its board of directors following the closing of the Energy Harbor acquisition. Effective today, John W. (Bill) Pitesa, a former chief nuclear officer for Duke Energy with more than 40 years in the nuclear industry, has been appointed as independent director. In addition, Vistra converted its existing Nuclear Oversight Advisory Board to a standing committee of the board, renamed the Nuclear Oversight Committee with Mr. Pitesa serving as chair.

“We are pleased to welcome Bill Pitesa during this exciting time for our company,” said Scott Helm, Vistra’s chairman of the board. “Bill’s experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset to the board’s continued oversight of the safe and efficient operation of the company’s expanded nuclear fleet, which is now the second-largest competitive nuclear fleet in the country.”.

Over the last 12 months, VST stock rose by 156.36%. The one-year Vistra Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.69. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.15 billion, with 351.46 million shares outstanding and 344.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, VST stock reached a trading volume of 5979772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 39.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.01 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.66, while it was recorded at 62.40 for the last single week of trading, and 35.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp Fundamentals:

Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

VST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8,650.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST.

Vistra Corp [VST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.