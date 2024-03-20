For Clarivate Plc [CLVT], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.06 at the close of the session, down -2.08%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that New Webinar: Clarivate in the Age of AI – Empowering Our Life Sciences & Healthcare Customers to Create a Healthier Tomorrow.

— Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Provides a Virtual Update on Strategy and Generative AI Initiatives —.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today the launch of the second video in a series of Clarivate in the Age of AI webinar presentations led by the Presidents of its three segments: Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 6741372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $8.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $10 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $7, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on CLVT stock. On August 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CLVT shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

How has CLVT stock performed recently?

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -21.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.73 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 7.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clarivate Plc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLVT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLVT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.