ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $9.20

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [NYSE: ASX] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $11.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for February 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 6785848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2023, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ASX shares from 13.30 to 8.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for ASX stock

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 14.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR go to -2.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]

The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.