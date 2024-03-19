why Iamgold Corp. [IAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.15

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] loss -2.60% or -0.08 points to close at $3.00 with a heavy trading volume of 7376222 shares.

The daily chart for IAG points out that the company has recorded 17.19% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 7376222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iamgold Corp. [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $2 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Iamgold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Iamgold Corp. [IAG]

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.