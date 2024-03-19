Wall Street Analyst Downgrade StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. What else is Wall St. saying

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] closed the trading session at $17.47. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:42 PM that Stone closed the last quarter of 2023 with adjusted net profit of R$564 million, an increase of 177% compared to 4Q22.

20% Growth in the MSMB total payment volume (TPV), double the industry average, according to ABECS.

Adjusted EBT of R$638 million, a 131.6% increase compared to 4T22.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.11 percent and weekly performance of 3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 8228636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $18.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $12 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd stock. On August 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for STNE shares from 14 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

STNE stock trade performance evaluation

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 17.33 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for StoneCo Ltd [STNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, StoneCo Ltd posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 76.60%.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.