Market cap of PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] reaches 171.00B – now what?

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [NASDAQ: PDD] jumped around 4.97 points on Monday, while shares priced at $128.71 at the close of the session, up 4.02%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that PDD Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on March 20, 2024.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2024 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 10192150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $175.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $137, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PDD stock. On August 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 99 to 129.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc ADR is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.72.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.03. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.43, while it was recorded at 123.23 for the last single week of trading, and 108.08 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Earnings analysis for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDD Holdings Inc ADR posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR go to 33.02%.

Insider trade positions for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.