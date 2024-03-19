Market Analysts see Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] jumped around 1.58 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.13 at the close of the session, up 4.71%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 6423873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $44.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.39.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.21, while it was recorded at 33.77 for the last single week of trading, and 38.52 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.39 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 26.14%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.