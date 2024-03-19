HashiCorp Inc [HCP] Stock trading around $28.64 per share: What’s Next?

HashiCorp Inc [NASDAQ: HCP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.77%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that HashiCorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue totaled $155.8 million, representing an increase of 15% year-over-year; fiscal 2024 revenue totaled $583.1 million, representing an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 115% at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 131% at the end of fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HCP stock dropped by -8.00%. The one-year HashiCorp Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.24. The average equity rating for HCP stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.71 billion, with 125.33 million shares outstanding and 111.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, HCP stock reached a trading volume of 7180198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HashiCorp Inc [HCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $23 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for HashiCorp Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $27, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HCP stock. On December 08, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HCP shares from 28 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

HCP Stock Performance Analysis:

HashiCorp Inc [HCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.77. With this latest performance, HCP shares gained by 17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for HashiCorp Inc [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.86, while it was recorded at 26.81 for the last single week of trading, and 24.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HashiCorp Inc Fundamentals:

HashiCorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.38.

HCP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HashiCorp Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCP.

HashiCorp Inc [HCP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HCP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HCP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.