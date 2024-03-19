For Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

Dollar Tree Inc [NASDAQ: DLTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.60%.

Over the last 12 months, DLTR stock dropped by -8.46%. The one-year Dollar Tree Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.33. The average equity rating for DLTR stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.72 billion, with 221.22 million shares outstanding and 217.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, DLTR stock reached a trading volume of 6223225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $152.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $122 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $137, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on DLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.22.

DLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.60. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.07, while it was recorded at 131.60 for the last single week of trading, and 130.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar Tree Inc Fundamentals:

Dollar Tree Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

DLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc go to 9.48%.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.