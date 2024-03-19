Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] moved up 0.54: Why It’s Important

Charles Schwab Corp. [NYSE: SCHW] closed the trading session at $67.40. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights.

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of February 2024 include:.

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $33.4 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $31.1 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.03 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 6565291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $72.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $75 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Charles Schwab Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SCHW stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.10.

SCHW stock trade performance evaluation

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.91, while it was recorded at 66.93 for the last single week of trading, and 60.21 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charles Schwab Corp. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp. go to 10.78%.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.