Blink Charging Co [BLNK] Is Currently -7.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blink Charging Co [NASDAQ: BLNK] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.71. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:02 PM that BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER WITH 89% REVENUE GROWTH TO $42.7 MILLION AND 130% INCREASE IN FULL YEAR 2023 REVENUES TO $140.6 MILLION.

89% increase in 4Q23 revenues to $42.7 million; 130% increase in full year 2023 revenues to $140.6 million.

112% increase in 4Q23 product revenues to $33.4 million; 138% increase in full year product revenues to $109.4 million.

Blink Charging Co stock has also loss -12.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLNK stock has declined by -15.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.92% and lost -19.91% year-on date.

The market cap for BLNK stock reached $183.02 million, with 92.82 million shares outstanding and 60.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 7229264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blink Charging Co [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $7.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

BLNK stock trade performance evaluation

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.70. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -22.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blink Charging Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.51 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blink Charging Co [BLNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BLNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BLNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.