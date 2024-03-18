WW International Inc [WW] Stock trading around $2.26 per share: What’s Next?

WW International Inc [NASDAQ: WW] jumped around 0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.26 at the close of the session, up 20.86%. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 9:25 AM that WW International, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Monday, March 4, 2024 at 4:25 PM PST (7:25 PM EST) San Francisco, CaliforniaPresenters: Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer and Rémi Cossart, General Manager, Healthcare Solutions.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 18882268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WW International Inc [WW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $6.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for WW International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for WW International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $10, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on WW stock. On July 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WW shares from 5 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 42.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

How has WW stock performed recently?

WW International Inc [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.67. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -50.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.63 for WW International Inc [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc [WW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WW International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for WW International Inc [WW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for WW International Inc [WW]

The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.