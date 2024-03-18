why Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $198.95

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.87%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that AMD Extends Market-Leading FPGA Portfolio with AMD Spartan UltraScale+ Family Built for Cost-Sensitive Edge Applications.

AMD Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

— New FPGAs offer high I/O counts, power efficiency, and state-of-the-art security features for embedded vision, healthcare, industrial networking, robotics, and video applications —.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 113.05%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.97. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $308.71 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.27M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 94608964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $198.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $195, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On January 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 170 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 9.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 275.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.86.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.26, while it was recorded at 194.81 for the last single week of trading, and 129.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 24.96%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.