Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Nikola Corp [NKLA] – find out why.

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] gained 7.30% or 0.04 points to close at $0.64 with a heavy trading volume of 83974558 shares. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that IMC UNVEILS DESIGN OF ITS 50 NIKOLA HYDROGEN FUEL CELL ELECTRIC TRUCKS AT GRAND OPENING OF SUSTAINABLE FACILITY.

IMC showcases zero-emission technology and celebrates their west coast sustainability initiative at state-of-the-art Compton facility.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, proudly marked a significant milestone as IMC, the largest marine drayage company in the U.S., unveiled the inaugural livery that will adorn its fleet of 50 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks. This milestone follows a strategic deal that has been in progress since early 2023 and was formally commemorated during the grand opening of IMC’s state-of-the-art sustainable Compton facility.

The daily chart for NKLA points out that the company has recorded -44.02% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 98.71M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 83974558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nikola Corp [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $5 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Nikola Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for NKLA stock

Nikola Corp [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7082, while it was recorded at 0.6414 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1653 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nikola Corp posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nikola Corp [NKLA]

The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NKLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NKLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.