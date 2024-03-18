RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] – find out why.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [NYSE: CHPT] closed the trading session at $1.68. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:10 PM that ChargePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $116 million and full fiscal year revenue of $507 million.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Fiscal fourth quarter GAAP gross margin of 19% and non-GAAP gross margin of 22%; full fiscal year GAAP gross margin of 6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 8%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.21 percent and weekly performance of -12.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.36M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 29830345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $3.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.35 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9852, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6440 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHPT.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.