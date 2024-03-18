Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $471

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$8.8. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM that Microsoft and Oracle expand partnership to satisfy global demand for Oracle Database@Azure.

Powerful cloud database service now in Germany and announcing five additional cloud regions for a total of 15 regions planned this year.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Microsoft Corp. and Oracle are expanding our collaboration to meet growing customer demand for Oracle Database@Azure around the world. Oracle Database@Azure will expand to five more regions, which brings the total planned multicloud availability footprint to 15 regions globally.

The one-year MSFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.39. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $469.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $466, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On October 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 347 to 413.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 45.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 402.88, while it was recorded at 415.31 for the last single week of trading, and 357.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

MSFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 2.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.30%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.5 trillion, or None% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.