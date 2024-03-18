Market Analysts see Geron Corp. [GERN] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 84.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.36. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 3:54 PM that Geron Announces FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Votes in Favor of the Clinical Benefit/Risk Profile of Imetelstat for the Treatment of Transfusion-Dependent Anemia in Patients with Lower-Risk MDS.

FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 12 to 2 in favor of the clinical benefit/risk profile of imetelstat based on results from the IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial.

There are significant unmet needs across key TD LR-MDS patient populations, including difficult-to-treat subgroups that are underserved by currently available treatment options.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 111376916 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Geron Corp. stands at 18.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.18%.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $1.83 billion, with 544.91 million shares outstanding and 447.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 111376916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corp. [GERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Geron Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7644.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corp. [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.33. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corp. [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corp. [GERN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geron Corp. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corp. [GERN]

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.